Cash incentives and counselling help in fight against TB, study shows

Tuberculosis patients who receive cash incentives and counselling have a 52% lower relative risk of having an unsuccessful treatment outcome.

This was revealed in a groundbreaking study conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in partnership with Wits University.

The study, which was published last week in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, was led by Prof Nazir Ismail from Wits University and a former NICD TB centre head.

The study's findings are critical as economic and behavioural factors lead to poor outcomes in patients with tuberculosis. South Africa has one of the highest burdens of tuberculosis worldwide, and an estimated one in five people were not recorded as having started treatment in 2023.

“Combining tuberculosis pre-test and post-test counselling with conditional cash transfers significantly reduced the risk of unsuccessful patient outcomes and improved the overall treatment success rate from 66.9% to 82.0%, bringing one of the 90—90—90 targets within reach,” said the authors. The 90—90—90 target refers to achieving a 90% tuberculosis treatment success.