Eastern Cape health department to honour call centre staff

The Eastern Cape health department’s 24-hour call centre, once hailed by the national health department’s head of oral health, Dr Mzimkhulu Mcuba, as the best in SA, will host an awards ceremony at the East London ICC on Friday next week.
The ceremony, officially titled Motivation Awards, seeks to recognise the selflessness and dedication of the call centre staff, who have been widely praised for going the extra mile in assisting patients remotely.
The call centre provides various services, including telephonic trauma counselling, HIV/Aids counselling, medical advice, and locating the nearest emergency services for patients seeking urgent attention.
The initiative has already been given the green light by the office of the health MEC Ntandokazi Capa.
Call centre service head Dr Zandisile Ntlube said the initiative would go a long way in motivating the call centre staff to continue their selfless endeavours.
The staff includes qualified medical practitioners and trauma counsellors.
“These agents spend most of their time here, away from their families, including on important days such as Christmas and New Year’s Day,” Ntlube said.
“They have pledged to serve and save people’s lives, and it’s about time they get recognised for their efforts.”
The state of health services in the province has come under scrutiny in recent times.
Challenges such as hospital bed shortages, dilapidated hospitals and a shortage of doctors, while many remain unemployed, have tainted its image.
However, Ntlube is adamant that the awards ceremony will encourage other staffers in the entire department to view public service in a brighter light.
In 2019, Mcuba declared the call centre “the perfect model” for other health call centres across the country.
Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the 24-hour Shared Contact Centre would, for the first time since its inception, host motivational awards for frontline contact centre agents.
“It is more of a debriefing exercise to uplift the morale of the frontline staff as a means to further boost their performance,” he said.
The centre has had its fair share of challenges.
“The contact centre faced challenges regarding connectivity, system downtime, especially during load-shedding, where interruptions due to power outages were the major challenge,” Manana said.
“This sometimes caused inaccessibility of the toll-free line for citizens, though there was an alternative — the ambulance toll-free line — that was used by our clients for emergency purposes.”
The department is restoring the centre’s functionality back to normal.
“The centre was rated the best in 2019, and the co-ordination of the Covid-19 outbreak was a success due to the highly effective contact centre,” Manana said.
“This centre has attracted people living with disabilities who constantly present with low self-esteem.
“These awards aim to pat them on the back for their hard work, especially during Covid-19.
“They needed to be debriefed to manage the stress of the work environment in the contact centre.
“They deal with difficult customers frustrated by services at the coalface level.
“These motivational awards will boost their morale and performance.”
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape health department to honour call centre staff
Image: FACEBOOK
