News

Jubilation as girl freed — then another kidnapping

Further arrests for snatching of nine-year-old ‘imminent’ as investigators close in on suspected abduction ring

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA, ZIYANDA ZWENI and TANDO NKUNGWANA - 13 February 2025

Hours after residents of Buffalo Flats celebrated the return of the nine-year-old girl who was kidnapped near her school last week, a man was apparently abducted in Dimbaza. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...