Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has condemned the torching of the Middledrift police station in the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality, calling it a “direct attack on the state”.
The fire, which occurred on Monday night, destroyed the building which housed detectives, administrators, archives and case dockets.
However, critical information such as DNA and ballistic results remained unaffected.
Nqatha conducted an oversight visit at the station on Thursday, accompanied by senior management members from the SA Police Service and community policing forum members.
He appealed to residents to assist the police in identifying those responsible for the arson.
Authorities suspect the fire was caused by a petrol bomb thrown at the building.
“The torching of this police station is a direct attack on the state,” Nqatha said.
“The police are working tirelessly to find those behind this heinous crime.
“We urge community members to report anyone involved in the burning of this police station so they can be arrested and held accountable for their actions.”
A case of arson has been opened and the police are working to reconstruct the burnt dockets.
Daily Dispatch
Torching of Middledrift police station a direct attack on the state, says safety MEC
