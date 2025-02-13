News

WATCH | Ex-human settlements minister Sisulu devastated after house burns down

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 13 February 2025

Former human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu, whose house in rural Ngcobo in the Dr AB Xuma local municipality was gutted by a mysterious fire on Wednesday night, has described the incident as heartbreaking.

The fire was reportedly noticed by neighbours, who notified some of Sisulu’s relatives, who also live in Ngcobo.

She said on Thursday the incident had left her with a deep sense of loss and she was convinced the fire had been started deliberately.

She said she had been alerted about the fire shortly after 10pm.

“It’s my home. I regularly went there and I always felt safe when I was there to a point where I did not even lock the doors.

“I love my home. Now everything is gone,” she said

Though she said she regularly spent time in Quthubeni, no-one had been there at the time of the incident.

