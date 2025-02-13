WATCH LIVE | Remains of SANDF soldiers who died in DRC returned to their families
By TIMESLIVE - 13 February 2025
Courtesy of SABC News.
The remains of the 14 South African National Defence Force members who lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been received by their families at Swartkops Air Force Base in Centurion, Gauteng.
