News

Call for acquittal of three charged with ‘insurance policy hit’

Evidence against men accused of killing Patrick Ntshoko circumstantial, defence lawyers tell EL high court

Premium
By TANDO NKUNGWANA and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 14 February 2025

Advocates defending three men, including a man who allegedly took out a hit on his older brother to claim insurance money, have called on the East London high court to acquit them, saying the evidence against them is circumstantial...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SONA Debate Day 3: President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the debate