Daily Dispatch
East London girl, 9, traumatised after week-long abduction ordeal, says father
Image: BOMIKAZI MDIYA
Nine-year-old East London girl Emaan Ghumman was left traumatised by her abduction, her father Naeem revealed on Friday.
She had been kidnapped for a week before being reunited with her family on Wednesday.
The kidnapping occurred near Dreamland Primary School last Tuesday.
"After we were reunited with our child, it was not easy," he said.
"She told us that she does not want to live here anymore.
"We can see that this has affected her mentally."
Naeem said there were law enforcement failures when it came to rescuing his daughter from her kidnappers.
"When I received the call from the Mdantsane police station and spoke to my daughter, she questioned why I had taken so long to fetch her," he said.
"When I was reunited with her, I had to show my child that since she was taken, I had been looking for her and the community too was looking for her."
Naeem said he showed Emaan articles written about her abduction and posts on social media that gained international attention.
The Hawks are investigating the kidnapping case.
"I want to thank leaders and the community at large; I am deeply moved by the solidarity that you have shown," Ghumman said.
"It has been heartening to see how people can come together in times of need.
"I will never forget the kindness and sense of unity,"
Buffalo Flats Ministries chair Selwyn Young said the community had come together and wanted a joint initiative with the police after the abduction of the girl.
"We want to protect children at our school and residents in general," he said.
"We want to invite principals too to look into children in schools not being picked up on time after school.
"We are appealing to the police to be visible on our streets."
A march is planned for March 1, where residents will hand over a petition to the police.
Daily Dispatch
