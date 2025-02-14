Foundations’ donations give rural pupils and teachers a welcome boost

Hundreds of pupils and teachers from underprivileged Tsolo communities have benefited from donations by the 2023 Daily Dispatch Local Hero Mxolisi Hoboyi and Black Hawks foundations.
The two foundations aim to promote educational development in the Kumkani Mhlontlo municipal area.
They donated school uniforms and technical equipment, and teachers were also recognised for their contributions in subjects such as mathematics and physical science.
The foundations donated more than 200 pairs of shoes, 100 drawing boards, 100 set squares, 100 protectors and 100 compasses to pupils from 10 underprivileged schools in the town.
Hoboyi, the founder of the Mxolisi Hoboyi Foundation and 2023 Daily Dispatch and Johnson’s Local Hero, is the founding chair of the Arnot Opco Coal Mine and a board member at Innovators Resources.
“Education is a powerful tool to change life,” he said.
“Everyone deserves the chance to succeed without barriers.
“These shoes are more than just gifts, they are symbols of opportunity and hope.
“They will enable rural children to walk to school with pride and confidence knowing they are valued and supported.”
Black Hawks Foundation spokesperson Gcobani Tyali said they had combined with the AmaMpondomise AseNtshonalanga Traditional Council to do programmes and joined hands to buy equipment for technical subjects
“The equipment will assist in the practical aspects of the subjects,” he said.
AmaMpondomise AseNtshonalanga Traditional Council head Nkosi Zwelethu Tyali and AmaMpondomise King Luzuko Zanozuko Matiwane said the initiative was encouraging and would go a long way in developing many scholars and academics to improve the kingdom.
Tyali is also one of the ambassadors of the schools in Tsolo committed to continue assisting in education development.
“I also went to technical high school, so I have a passion to donate to technical education,” he said.
“Now we are also going to donate food parcels for weekend studies to ensure that children have something to eat.”
Akhona Ndavuza, a top mathematics teacher, was recognised for producing excellent matric results in 2023 and 2024.
“I spend most of my time with my learners more than with my family,” Ndavuza said.
“To me this is my calling, I am not doing this to get accolades, but to do what I love the most, to teach and assist the learners to achieve the most and shape their careers.
“The awards and many other accolades are just the cherry on top.
“I am humbled with this gesture from the good Samaritans. This is motivating not only learners but also us as teachers.”
Organised labour, including Sadtu and Naptosa, said the programme by the two foundations and all those involved came at the right time.
Several challenges facing teaching and learning in the Eastern Cape continued to be a stumbling block to quality education.
Naptosa’s Thomas Tabane said pupils in the rural areas were faced with many challenges.
“Schools remain far from where children live, and young children still have to walk long distances to school, crossing dangerous rivers and forests and being exposed to bad weather,” he said.
“This all has an impact on the performance of learners and threatens their safety.”
Sadtu’s Zandele Mditshwa-Mkhutyukelwa said overcrowding, decaying infrastructure and an appalling road network, among other irritating and frustrating work conditions, needed a lot of intervention from both the public and the private sectors.
“We need more patriots and community builders like these so that together we can mould the future leaders and ensure that we leave this country in capable hands who can take it to greater heights.
“We also need continuing support and intervention programmes from the education department so that education improves and the environment is conducive for our learners in school,” she said
Melikhaya Mancoko, the education department’s school administration director in the Tsolo Circuit Management Centre, expressed appreciation for the initiatives by the foundations and traditional councils.
Daily Dispatch
Foundations’ donations give rural pupils and teachers a welcome boost
Image: SUPPLIED
Daily Dispatch
