'Isencane Lengane' star Siyacela Dlamuka involved in car crash

14 February 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
TV star Siyacela Dlamuka was in a car crash.
Image: Facebook
The accident scene.
Image: Whatsapp

Isencane Lengane star Siyacela Dlamuka has been involved in a serious car crash in Ballito, north of Durban.

TshisaLIVE saw pictures Siyacela was sending via WhatsApp to people close to him. The car was smashed and blood-splattered.

A source close to the reality TV star said: “The car he was travelling in, a Polo, was completely damaged and he was taken to Ballito Hospital with serious injuries.”

The source said Siyacela did not want to be admitted to hospital and "ran away".

“It seems the illness is taking a toll on him. He was taken to his local hospital, Nkonjeni. Again, he went to stay at home despite his injuries.”

Moja Love TV spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said: “We can confirm Siyacela was in an accident but he was not shooting Isencane Lengane, nor was he in a Moja Love vehicle at the time.”

