Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing last Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Imange Mzanywa was last seen visiting his grandmother in Ezitandini, Cacadu, at about 9am.
Imange is a pupil at Cathcart Boarding School.
“His disappearance was reported to Cacadu police on February 10,” Mgolodela said.
“Police have spoken to the grandmother and neighbour, and the neighbour confirmed seeing Imange at his grandmother’s house.
“However, when he could not find anyone in the yard, he left.”
Imange was wearing a red T-shirt, blue tracksuit pants and black and white Puma slides.
Mgolodela appealed to anyone with information to contact detective Captain Ntandazo Platyi on 064-083-2215 or 047-878-3035/047-878-3003, or the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600-10111.
Eastern Cape police appeal for help in finding 14-year-old Imange Mzanywa
Image: SUPPLIED
