AfriForum private prosecution unit welcomes sentence received by Alexi Bizos

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit says the sentencing of Alexi Bizos has sent a strong message to perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) that the unit will fight relentlessly for the victims of this scourge.
The unit assisted Bizos' former wife Monique van Oosterhout to privately prosecute Bizos, 63, after he attacked her in 2015 and left her with six broken ribs.
The unit announced it would privately prosecute the case in 2018 after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Bizos.
Bizos, the son of the late struggle stalwart and lawyer George Bizos, was convicted by the Johannesburg magistrate's court in July last year of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
On Friday, the court sentenced Bizos to a R100,000 fine or 12 months' imprisonment as well as six months' correctional supervision, which includes 20 hours a month of community service at shelters for abused women.
Magistrate Tshepo Twala said Bizos had shown no remorse for his crime and failed to acknowledge the wrongfulness of his actions. The accused had also showed no appreciation of the affect the assault had on Van Oosterhout. Twala said domestic violence was a scourge that demanded robust punishment of perpetrators.
“You cannot ignore that this was a vulnerable woman who was in the safety of her own home when she was assaulted. Gender-based violence gives the perpetrators power. In this case, the accused assaulted the complainant because he questioned her and undermined his authority,” he said.
The AfriForum unit said Bizos was spared imprisonment because of his age and that he was a first-time offender.
Van Oosterhout expressed relief that the case was finally over.
“I want to thank AfriForum for their perseverance and continued support. Not just for me, but for all women.”
Gerrie Nel, the head of AfriForum's private prosecution unit who prosecuted the case, said the sentence was appropriate.
“This private prosecution, the conviction and sentence sends a clear message to women to speak out, to not accept violence committed against them, because someone will listen to them.
“Though the criminal justice system has failed, women must not accept that they are victims. The court acknowledged the role it plays in fighting the scourge with sentences which reflect the seriousness of the crimes and serve as a deterrent,” Nel said.
The unit filed an application for a costs order against Bizos and the NPA to cover the costs of the private prosecution.
The matter was postponed until March 28 for the ruling.
TimesLIVE
AfriForum private prosecution unit welcomes sentence received by Alexi Bizos
Image: AfriForum
TimesLIVE
