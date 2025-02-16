News

Eastern Cape serial rapist sentenced to life imprisonment

By LULAMILE FENI - 16 February 2025
Eastern Cape serial rapist Mzoxolo Zozi was sentenced by Mthatha High Court to life imprisonment and 175 years in jail for raping 11 women, includinga 14-year-old girl in his six-year.
Image: Lulamile Feni

Mzoxolo Zozi, a taxi owner from Ngwemnyama village in Qumbu, was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 175 years by the Mthatha high court on Wednesday.

Zozi was convicted of raping 11 women, including a 14-year-old girl, in a reign of terror that spanned six years.

His crimes were committed in Tsolo, Qumbu, Libode, Mthatha and KwaBhaca between 2016 and 2022.

Zozi also has pending cases in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and North West. 

