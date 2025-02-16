Mzoxolo Zozi, a taxi owner from Ngwemnyama village in Qumbu, was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 175 years by the Mthatha high court on Wednesday.
Zozi was convicted of raping 11 women, including a 14-year-old girl, in a reign of terror that spanned six years.
His crimes were committed in Tsolo, Qumbu, Libode, Mthatha and KwaBhaca between 2016 and 2022.
Zozi also has pending cases in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and North West.
DailyDispatch
Eastern Cape serial rapist sentenced to life imprisonment
Image: Lulamile Feni
