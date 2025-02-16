Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform

An Eastern Cape man found in possession of a police uniform is due to appear on court on Monday for murder of a young woman among other charges.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the suspect was arrested on on Saturday following the Friday murder.
"A tip-off about one of suspects involved in the murder of a 31 year old woman at Malizole locality, Hombe administrative area on Friday led to the arrest of a 30 year old male suspect of Ludiwana village in the Nkozo administrative area in Flagstaff.
"Three three unlicensed firearms - two revolver and 9mm pistol both with no serial numbers and a 9mm pistol with an intact serial number - were recovered."
Matyolo said preliminary investigation revealed that the 9mm pistol with intact serial numbers was stolen at Bishop Lavis in Cape Town.
"The 30 year old male suspect also led the police to Ludiwana locality, where pieces of police uniform were found including field dress trousers, grey shirts, police belts, and caps. Police investigation is ongoing to arrest all involved in the murder of the 31 year old woman and how he got the police uniform, "he said
The suspect will appear before Lusikisiki magistrate court on Monday,on charges of murder, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of suspected to be stolen property.
The OR Tambo District Commissioner Major General Norman Modishana commended police for their unwavering commitment in fighting crime and bringing perpetrators to justice.
"We will leave no stone unturned in our investigations so as to arrest all involved in the brutal murder of the victim for justice to be served," Modishana said.
