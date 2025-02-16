Two sisters, one heavily pregnant, have arrested for unlawful possession of firearms.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the sisters aged 33 and 38 years were due to appear in Ngqeleni Magistrate Court on Monday.
He said the duo was arrested at Lujecweni village by tactical response team members on Thursday night.
"Police pounced on the identified homestead, recovering a 9mm Norinco with ammunition from the 38 year old sister. Preliminary investigation revealed that the said firearm was reported as stolen in Ngqeleni in November 2019, whilst the 33 year old sister was found with a 38 flywheel revolver with no ammunition, which was reported stolen a Potchefstroom, " said Matyolo.
The 33 -year- old sister was immediately rushed to hospital as she had pregnancy complications. All due processes will be followed when discharged from hospital,Matyolo said.
He said because the other sister was still admitted to hospital by Sunday it became clear that only the 38- year-old sister would be able to appear before Ngqeleni Magistrate Court on Monday, on charges of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Daily Dispatch
Pregnant woman arrested over unlawful possession of firearms
