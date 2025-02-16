Eastern Cape police commissioner set to retire after 40 years of service

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene is set to retire at the end of the February after 40 years of service.
The provincial police unit hosted a farewell function of the at the Summit Lifestyle Centre on Friday.
During the event, Mene thanked everyone and appreciated the efforts for making her farewell function a success and a memorable event.
While sharing her path in the SAPS career, she thanked the National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola for grooming her in the career of being the provincial commissioner.
Even in the challenges that Eastern Cape was facing, Mene said she felt Masemola's support and interventions with the Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu.
Mene assured the audience that she will remain a police officer and her heart will always be attached to the uniform as this is her only job she experienced in her life.
Amongst the attendees was the MEC for Transport and Community Safety Xolile Nqatha, and SAPS senior managers and other distinguished guests.
In his keynote, Nqatha described the Mene as a strong woman in leadership.
"Eastern Cape had challenges in crime but she pulled through and ensured that her members are bringing the perpetrators to book, and that brought trust to the communities," he said.
