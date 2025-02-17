Charges against Teris Ntutu and his co-accused in connection with allegations of fraud and corruption relating to a R10m Mnquma municipality black plastic bag tender have been withdrawn.
This was confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
Tyali said the charges were withdrawn on Monday in the Mthatha high court.
“I can confirm that the charges have been withdrawn,” Tyali said.
Tyali said Ntutu made representations to the Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions.
“After considering the representations, available evidence, as well as the fact that some of the key accused and potential witnesses have since died, the DPP decided to withdraw the charges.
“For now, there are no plans to reinstate the charges relating to the fraud and corruption case that emanated from the Mnquma Municipality black refuse bags tender,” Tyali said.
This is a developing story
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | Charges against Teris Ntutu withdrawn in black bag tender case
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Charges against Teris Ntutu and his co-accused in connection with allegations of fraud and corruption relating to a R10m Mnquma municipality black plastic bag tender have been withdrawn.
This was confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
Tyali said the charges were withdrawn on Monday in the Mthatha high court.
“I can confirm that the charges have been withdrawn,” Tyali said.
Tyali said Ntutu made representations to the Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions.
“After considering the representations, available evidence, as well as the fact that some of the key accused and potential witnesses have since died, the DPP decided to withdraw the charges.
“For now, there are no plans to reinstate the charges relating to the fraud and corruption case that emanated from the Mnquma Municipality black refuse bags tender,” Tyali said.
This is a developing story
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos