Court orders Dr AB Xuma municipality to reinstate six suspended traffic officials
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Six months after their suspension, the Dr AB Xuma local municipality has been ordered to reinstate six traffic officials.
The Mthatha high court last week declared that the notices of suspension, issued by the municipality on August 12, were unlawful.
Judge Mzamo Nobatana also ordered the municipality to reinstate the officers from the date of the order.
The traffic officers were represented by advocate Vuyo Madokwe on the instruction of TA Nkele & Sons Inc.
The Dispatch understands the municipality has lodged an application for leave to appeal the judgment.
Municipal spokesperson Sivuyile Myeko said: “The municipality cannot divulge any information as this is an internal matter.”
In court papers, the officers said they had raised several grievances concerning challenges they had faced in executing their duties.
Among these were: Lack of testing centres;Lack of tools of the trade; andTheft of ticket fines and summons.
He said the officers were entitled to the relief they sought.
Despite questions sent to the municipality, no comment had been received by prind deadline.
The officers’ attorney, Thembelani Nkele, said his clients had returned to work.
“But they were welcomed by a disciplinary hearing,” Nkele said. “The municipality has lodged an application for leave to appeal. We believe there’s a political decision to get rid of them.
“If need be, we will take this to the Constitutional Court.”
Daily Dispatch
