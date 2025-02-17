Court refurbishments expected to commence in a year’s time
Outcry to fix ‘dilapidated’ buildings sooner
Though lawyers sometimes have to consult with clients in passages and infrastructure is crumbling, renovations at the East London magistrate’s court won’t be finished before 2029.The elderly building on the corner of Fleet and Buffalo streets in the CBD was flagged last year, among 37 other court buildings in SA, as being in such a “dilapidated” state that they cannot “not in an operational [state] that support “efficient service delivery”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.