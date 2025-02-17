A 42-year-old woman has been jailed for 10 years for her role in a cyber-fraud and money-laundering scheme that swindled a victim out of R650,000.
Hlobisile Mdlalose posted an advertisement for a house on sale in Newtown, Lusikisiki, posing as an estate agent.
The advertisement caught the attention of a potential buyer, who contacted Mdlalose to express interest in buying the house.
She then sent the buyer an offer to purchase and requested payment, which the buyer made for R650, 000.
However, it emerged that the account details provided by Mdlalose were not legitimate and the buyer had been scammed.
“The investigations revealed that the accused had sent the complainant an email with Nedbank account details, which did not belong to the law firm she claimed to represent,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
A team of investigators from the Bizana-based serious commercial crime investigation unit of the Hawks tracked Mdlalose to Johannesburg, where she was arrested on September 13 2023.
She made several court appearances before being sentenced by the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court last Friday.
Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Obed Ngwenya welcomed the sentencing, praising the investigators for a job well done.
Daily Dispatch
Cyber scammer handed 10-year jail sentence
Image: 123rf
Daily Dispatch
