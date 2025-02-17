Man jailed for bid to defraud Road Accident Fund of R1.6m

The East London High Court has sentenced a 59-year-old man to five years’ imprisonment for fraud after attempting to swindle the Road Accident Fund out of R1.6m.
Solomzi Ndika-Ndika lodged a claim with the RAF in January 2016, claiming that he was involved in a car accident while travelling from Elliot (Khowa) to Cala in October 2014.
He claimed that his car overturned after he had tried to avoid an oncoming car.
He also claimed that he was injured in the accident.
However, discrepancies between his submitted documents and the police report raised suspicion, leading the RAF to repudiate the claim and refer the matter to the Hawks for investigation.
“A comprehensive investigation by the Hawks revealed that Ndika-Ndika had made misrepresentations to the RAF, which could have resulted in a loss of over R1.6m,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
Ndika-Ndika was arrested by the East London Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit on November 7 2023 and released on warning the next day.
He made numerous court appearances before being sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment without the option of a fine on Friday.
He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
In November 2024, TimesLIVE reported that the RAF had blocked the disbursement of R65m in claims over the past three financial years.
According to the RAF, 2,031 fraudulent claims were rejected: 870 in 2023/2024; 713 in 2022/2023; and 448 in 2021/2022.
The RAF said these claims were not processed because of their fraudulent nature.
“Fraud costs the RAF money and negatively affects service delivery to road crash victims and their families,” RAF chief executive Collins Letsoalo said at the time.
“It is a national problem that threatens the mandate which the organisation seeks to deliver for road users.
“Partnerships have been forged with various law enforcement agencies and other government departments to verify employment or personal information to resolve each case.
“This plays a crucial part in the detection and deterrence of fraud.
“We encourage all road crash survivors who suspect fraudulent activity from any party — internally or externally — to report it immediately.”
Daily Dispatch
Man jailed for bid to defraud Road Accident Fund of R1.6m
Image: SAPS
The East London High Court has sentenced a 59-year-old man to five years’ imprisonment for fraud after attempting to swindle the Road Accident Fund out of R1.6m.
Solomzi Ndika-Ndika lodged a claim with the RAF in January 2016, claiming that he was involved in a car accident while travelling from Elliot (Khowa) to Cala in October 2014.
He claimed that his car overturned after he had tried to avoid an oncoming car.
He also claimed that he was injured in the accident.
However, discrepancies between his submitted documents and the police report raised suspicion, leading the RAF to repudiate the claim and refer the matter to the Hawks for investigation.
“A comprehensive investigation by the Hawks revealed that Ndika-Ndika had made misrepresentations to the RAF, which could have resulted in a loss of over R1.6m,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
Ndika-Ndika was arrested by the East London Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit on November 7 2023 and released on warning the next day.
He made numerous court appearances before being sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment without the option of a fine on Friday.
He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
In November 2024, TimesLIVE reported that the RAF had blocked the disbursement of R65m in claims over the past three financial years.
According to the RAF, 2,031 fraudulent claims were rejected: 870 in 2023/2024; 713 in 2022/2023; and 448 in 2021/2022.
The RAF said these claims were not processed because of their fraudulent nature.
“Fraud costs the RAF money and negatively affects service delivery to road crash victims and their families,” RAF chief executive Collins Letsoalo said at the time.
“It is a national problem that threatens the mandate which the organisation seeks to deliver for road users.
“Partnerships have been forged with various law enforcement agencies and other government departments to verify employment or personal information to resolve each case.
“This plays a crucial part in the detection and deterrence of fraud.
“We encourage all road crash survivors who suspect fraudulent activity from any party — internally or externally — to report it immediately.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos