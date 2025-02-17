Eastern Cape police have confirmed that a teenage boy reported missing a week ago has been reunited with his family.
Imange Mzanywa, a pupil at Cathcart Boarding School, was last seen visiting his grandmother in Ezitandini, Cacadu, on February 8.
He was found safe and sound on February 14 at Cumakala Locality, where he had been with friends.
Earlier last week, police appealed to the public for help in searching for the missing boy.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed Mzanywa's safe return and expressed gratitude to the public for their assistance.
“The police extend a word of appreciation to the public that led to the location of Imange and his reunion with his family,” Mgolodela said.
During the investigation, police spoke to Mzanywa's grandmother and a neighbour, who confirmed seeing him at his grandmother's house.
However, when he could not find anyone in the yard, he left.
Missing Eastern Cape teenager found safe
Image: SUPPLIED
