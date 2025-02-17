News

PROTECT THE WILD COAST | Ex-Green Scorpions head in court showdown with government

Bid to force national and provincial departments to uphold environmental laws investigations and prosecutions

By Mike Loewe - 17 February 2025

Wild Coast conservationist and ex-Green Scorpion head Dr Div de Villiers is taking the government on in court over an alleged illegal government order to halt environmental investigations and prosecutions on the Wild Coast...

