'Shooters' injured, arrested after high-speed car chase in Cape Town

Image: Supplied
Cape Town law enforcement officers arrested 347 suspects over the weekend, including three involved in a shooting incident after a high-speed chase and crash in Mitchells Plain.
Metro police were doing a stop-and-search operation in Tafelsig on Saturday when they spotted a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier that day.
“A high-speed chase ensued, during which the occupants fired multiple shots at the officers. They returned fire and the suspects eventually crashed into a barrier on Duinefontein road, near the Jakes Gerwel bridge,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“Three suspects were apprehended and officers confiscated two pistols — a 9mm Norinco Star with five live rounds of ammunition and a Glock 19 9mm pistol with an extended magazine and six live rounds — with their serial numbers intact. Officers also discovered 18 spent cartridges in the vehicle.”
Two of the suspects sustained head injuries in the crash and received medical treatment on the scene. The suspects, aged 30 to 35, face charges of reckless and negligent driving, firing a weapon in a municipal area, attempted murder, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
