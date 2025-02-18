Police have recovered 208 stolen cattle worth R2.8m in a crackdown on stock theft in the Sulenkama area, Qumbu.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the three-day inter-district raid was conducted from February 12 to 14 in the Sulenkama area, known for its rampant stock theft.
“The operation was led by the stock theft and endangered species units, with support from Vispol, mounted and K9 units,” Matyolo said.
Officers from the Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi and OR Tambo districts worked together to track stolen livestock, enforce branding laws and crack down on illegal firearms.
Recovered items include 208 cattle valued at R2.8m, 15 sheep valued at R22,500, 25 goats valued at R25,000, two unlicensed 9mm pistols, 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 78,850 litres of confiscated liquor.
Cattle worth R2.8m recovered in Eastern Cape police raid
Image: SUPPLIED
Police have recovered 208 stolen cattle worth R2.8m in a crackdown on stock theft in the Sulenkama area, Qumbu.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the three-day inter-district raid was conducted from February 12 to 14 in the Sulenkama area, known for its rampant stock theft.
“The operation was led by the stock theft and endangered species units, with support from Vispol, mounted and K9 units,” Matyolo said.
Officers from the Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi and OR Tambo districts worked together to track stolen livestock, enforce branding laws and crack down on illegal firearms.
Recovered items include 208 cattle valued at R2.8m, 15 sheep valued at R22,500, 25 goats valued at R25,000, two unlicensed 9mm pistols, 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 78,850 litres of confiscated liquor.
Headman has narrow escape as stock thieves fire shots and torch home
Matyolo praised the mounted police unit for playing a key role in retrieving livestock from rugged mountainous terrain.
Three suspects, aged between 27 and 65, were arrested for illegal firearm possession, with one also wanted for an assault GBH case in Qumbu.
Additionally, 14 stock owners were fined R4,250 for failing to brand their livestock, a legal requirement aimed at preventing theft.
Matyolo urged affected stock owners to visit municipal pounds to identify and reclaim their animals.
“Stock theft continues to threaten rural communities, but this successful raid proves that police are intensifying their efforts to curb the crime.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos