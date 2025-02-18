Concerns raised over election of Fort Hare convocation president
Call for process to be delayed amid allegations of irregularities
Five people, all University of Fort Hare graduates, are vying to become president of the university’s convocation, saying they plan to fix the image and integrity of the university and address challenges such as historical student debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.