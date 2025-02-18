Police have launched a search for at least eight foreign nationals suspected to be involved in the assault at a Pretoria club which has been widely shared on social media overnight.
According to police, the family violence, child protection and sexual investigations unit responsible for the investigation of sexual-related offences, has taken over investigations into the incident.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
Mathe said after calls by police for victims to come forward, three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 reported at the Brooklyn police station on Monday night.
“According to the victims, a group of five friends were subjected to abuse. Police are confident the other two victims will be traced and their statements will be included in the docket,” she said.
Cops want to question 8 people over Zanzou club assault
Image: Gareth Wilson
The victims alleged the incident happened in January 2023 when a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and the manager of the nightclub.
“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a storeroom and assaulted them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves.
“Witnesses and those who have knowledge of the incident are encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations.
“Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer at the nightclub who goes by the name of Pablo on social media to also come forward to assist investigations.”
