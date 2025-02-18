Lusikisiki massacre trial transferred to Mthatha high court
The case against those accused of the September 28 Lusikisiki massacre where 18 people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were shot dead, will be transferred to the Mthatha high court and a judge has already been allocated to hear the matter...
