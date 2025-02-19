News

Dale College becomes latest school to cut some ties with Kingswood

Premium
By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 19 February 2025

Dale College Boys’ High School in Qonce has become the fifth government school to cut some ties with renowned private Makhanda school Kingswood College because of the way it says Kingswood poached two of its pupils...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Kia Tasman
Germany's election tests a far-right firewall