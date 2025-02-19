News

Man who raped daughter, 13, fails in appeal bid

Makhanda high court finds no compelling circumstances to depart from conviction and sentence

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 19 February 2025

A convicted rapist has failed to convince the Makhanda high court to overturn his conviction and sentence for raping his minor child...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Kia Tasman
Germany's election tests a far-right firewall