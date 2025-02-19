Mathe said his testimony could be crucial in the investigation.
“We are looking for him. We are after all leads. We have been engaging people who have been assisting us with this case and we are trying to get hold of him,” she said in an interview with Radio 702.
“We are also calling on this man to come forward and assist the police with the investigations. It looks like he knows a lot about what happened. As to whether he took part in these incidents, the investigation will reveal. Our focus is to get all those involved. If the owners were involved, they need to face the law.”
Zanzou said they are aware of the incident and have conducted an internal investigation, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse. However, Mathe argued the club should have reported the matter to authorities.
“It seems the bouncers and the management were involved in this incident at the time, but we also know the owners have issued a statement saying they were aware and that's why they dismissed the security company. However, the question is: why did they sweep it under the carpet? Why sit on such information and not bring it to the attention of the police?
“With such an establishment, you'd think that as a responsible business owner they would come forward and bring this matter to our attention.”
As the investigation unfolds, the police are urging victims to come forward and report any incidents of abuse or assault.
TimesLIVE
Police call on TikTok user 'Pablo' to assist with Zanzou abuse investigation
Journalist
Image: screenshot
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says the police are looking for a man calling himself “Pablo” on TikTok, who claimed responsibility for releasing the videos at Zanzou nightclub.
Disturbing video footage showing men being sexually and physically assaulted by bouncers at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria surfaced on social media this week.
After the leak, Pablo took to TikTok and threatened to post more, alleging he had proof of people being killed at the club.
“I will post each video and I'll give details, all the proof, all the pictures and all the confirmation so you guys can see everything,” he said.
“I know those people are looking for me, they promised to kill me, they promised to do some bad things to me — but you guys must know I will do what is right. I'm going to expose all the sh*t.”
Cops want to question 8 people over Zanzou club assault
Mathe said his testimony could be crucial in the investigation.
“We are looking for him. We are after all leads. We have been engaging people who have been assisting us with this case and we are trying to get hold of him,” she said in an interview with Radio 702.
“We are also calling on this man to come forward and assist the police with the investigations. It looks like he knows a lot about what happened. As to whether he took part in these incidents, the investigation will reveal. Our focus is to get all those involved. If the owners were involved, they need to face the law.”
Zanzou said they are aware of the incident and have conducted an internal investigation, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse. However, Mathe argued the club should have reported the matter to authorities.
“It seems the bouncers and the management were involved in this incident at the time, but we also know the owners have issued a statement saying they were aware and that's why they dismissed the security company. However, the question is: why did they sweep it under the carpet? Why sit on such information and not bring it to the attention of the police?
“With such an establishment, you'd think that as a responsible business owner they would come forward and bring this matter to our attention.”
As the investigation unfolds, the police are urging victims to come forward and report any incidents of abuse or assault.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos