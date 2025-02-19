In a move to increase transparency and accountability, police minister Senzo Mchunu announced the SA Police Service (SAPS) will begin deploying body-worn cameras for officers in the 2025/26 financial year.
The announcement comes after former police minister Bheki Cele's 2019 promise to prioritise the procurement of the devices — a promise that went unfulfilled.
Mchunu said SAPS plans to initiate the procurement process for 100 body-worn cameras annually, each priced at about R28,818. The total cost for the cameras is estimated at R2.8m per year
The rollout is dependent on the availability of funding. Mchunu said the SAPS budget is under significant pressure due to emerging priorities and other critical needs.
"We are seeking to balance the demands while striving to enhance our operational capabilities," he said.
Critics have urged that proper training for officers using the cameras be prioritised, along with the establishment of a robust asset management strategy to ensure the cameras' longevity and effective use.
POLL | Will body-worn cameras improve crime prevention?
Image: GCIS
In a move to increase transparency and accountability, police minister Senzo Mchunu announced the SA Police Service (SAPS) will begin deploying body-worn cameras for officers in the 2025/26 financial year.
The announcement comes after former police minister Bheki Cele's 2019 promise to prioritise the procurement of the devices — a promise that went unfulfilled.
Mchunu said SAPS plans to initiate the procurement process for 100 body-worn cameras annually, each priced at about R28,818. The total cost for the cameras is estimated at R2.8m per year
The rollout is dependent on the availability of funding. Mchunu said the SAPS budget is under significant pressure due to emerging priorities and other critical needs.
"We are seeking to balance the demands while striving to enhance our operational capabilities," he said.
Critics have urged that proper training for officers using the cameras be prioritised, along with the establishment of a robust asset management strategy to ensure the cameras' longevity and effective use.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos