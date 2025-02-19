POLL | Will body-worn cameras improve crime prevention?

News Editors Choice

By TimesLIVE - 19 February 2025
The SAPS plans to procure 100 body-worn cameras annually, each priced at about R28,818. File photo.
Image: GCIS

In a move to increase transparency and accountability, police minister Senzo Mchunu announced the SA Police Service (SAPS) will begin deploying body-worn cameras for officers in the 2025/26 financial year.

The announcement comes after former police minister Bheki Cele's 2019 promise to prioritise the procurement of the devices — a promise that went unfulfilled.

Mchunu said SAPS plans to initiate the procurement process for 100 body-worn cameras annually, each priced at about R28,818. The total cost for the cameras is estimated at R2.8m per year

The rollout is dependent on the availability of funding. Mchunu said the SAPS budget is under significant pressure due to emerging priorities and other critical needs.

"We are seeking to balance the demands while striving to enhance our operational capabilities," he said.

Critics have urged that proper training for officers using the cameras be prioritised, along with the establishment of a robust asset management strategy to ensure the cameras' longevity and effective use.

