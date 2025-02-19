Reports on beleaguered multimillion-rand dam project ‘misleading’
The under-fire Chris Hani District Municipality has dismissed claims that the multimillion-rand Xonxa Dam project, meant to augment water supply to Komani and surrounds, had ground to a halt due to the breaking down of water pumps...
