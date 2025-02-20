BREAKING | More than five people killed in Eastern Cape shootout between police and suspects

More than five people were killed in a shootout between police and suspects on the N2 near Ndabakazi in Butterworth on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the shooting incident, but could not provide further details as investigations were still under way.
“An official statement will be released once all the facts have been gathered,” she said.
The road has been cordoned off, causing traffic congestion.
Motorists are being diverted to an alternative route as the area has been declared a crime scene.
This is a developing story.
