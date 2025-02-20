Former cop slapped with suspended sentence for accepting R100 bribes

The head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Nico Gerber has expressed disappointment at the suspended sentence handed to a former police officer found guilty of corruption after accepting bribes from motorists.
Eric Ellias Sibanyoni was this week sentenced to two years' imprisonment, suspended for five years, after being found guilty of accepting R100 bribes.
According to Hawks spokesperson, Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi, Sibanyoni, who had been attached to the Middelburg flying squad, was caught engaging in unethical activities while stationed on the N4 at Wonderfontein.
Gerber expressed disappointment at the sentence, but commended the collaboration between law enforcement agencies.
“We will not allow criminal elements to infiltrate and shame hard-working, honest members. Such individuals do not qualify to remain as members and tarnish the reputation of the SAPS.”
While acknowledging sentencing is at the discretion of the courts, Gerber said he was disappointed that only a suspended sentence had been imposed.
“Our investigators work hard to bring successful cases before court and the sentence must send a clear message to would-be corruptees or corruptors,” he said.
Nkosi said the unethical activities were brought to light by a tourist who was victimised in 2019.
“Upon receiving information, a team comprising the Hawks' Nelspruit serious corruption investigation unit, crime intelligence and Road Traffic Management Corporation personnel was assembled.
“The team conducted observation which was later operationalised. The operation led to the arrest of the suspect four months after the complaint was registered with the authorities.”
“Investigation proved Sibanyoni was intentionally benefiting from unethical behaviour contradictory to the SAPS code of conduct after receiving R100 gratifications for looking the other way and not fulfilling his duty,” said Nkosi.
Sibanyoni’s actions led to his dismissal from the SAPS after an internal departmental procedure.
His criminal case was finalised this week in the Belfast magistrate’s court.
