News

Heartfelt tributes flood in for slain waitress

Nahoon coffee shop’s long-serving ‘Molly’ Jikajika killed in her Newlands home

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 20 February 2025

East Londoners are coming together to pay tribute to slain waitress Vuyiswa Jikajika who was attacked and killed on Tuesday morning in her home at Kwetyana village in Newlands...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 Chery Tiggo Cross
Budget Speech 2025