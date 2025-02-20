Heartfelt tributes flood in for slain waitress
Nahoon coffee shop’s long-serving ‘Molly’ Jikajika killed in her Newlands home
East Londoners are coming together to pay tribute to slain waitress Vuyiswa Jikajika who was attacked and killed on Tuesday morning in her home at Kwetyana village in Newlands...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.