IN PICS | Four dead amid rescue, mop-up operations after rain in Durban

Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
At least four people died in heavy rains which battered areas south of Durban on Wednesday.
eThekwini municipality said disaster management and emergency services responded to the collapse of formal and informal structures with entrapments.
Four fatalities were reported in Folweni, KwaMakhutha, Demat and Ensimbini after walls collapsed while occupants were asleep.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
“The team worked through the night to aid the trapped victims. Unfortunately, four people died which include a 45-year-old male in KwaMakhutha, a 13-year-old male in Folweni, a 12-year-old female in Demat and a 13-year-old female in Ensimbini.”
The city said rescue operations were under way with reported entrapments in the Adams Mission area.
According to the forecast early warning system, 184mm of rain was reported in the Amanzimtoti area between midnight and 5am on Thursday.
Most of the flooding was recorded in areas south of the city, including Amanzimtoti, Moorton, Clairwood and Isipingo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
As a safety precaution, uMdloti, Isipingo, Pipeline Beach, Toti Main, Warner, Winklespruit Beach and uMgababa beaches have been temporarily closed.
The city said there have been numerous reports of uprooted trees in Chatsworth, Umkhomazi, Morningside and Verulam.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Canals are flowing at full capacity with the risk of flooding nearby properties in Isipingo and Prospecton. There have been road closures in some areas and motorists are advised to follow traffic reports and use alternative routes.”
The municipality said electricity outages have been reported is some areas and restoration work is under way.
All clinics are operational and open to the public.
TimesLIVE
