IN PICS | Four dead amid rescue, mop-up operations after rain in Durban

By TIMESLIVE - 20 February 2025
Search and rescue workers carry out the body recovered from a house which collapsed during a mudslide in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

At least four people died in heavy rains which battered areas south of Durban on Wednesday. 

eThekwini municipality said disaster management and emergency services responded to the collapse of formal and informal structures with entrapments.

Four fatalities were reported in Folweni, KwaMakhutha, Demat and Ensimbini after walls collapsed while occupants were asleep.

At least four people lost their lives when 184mm of rain was reported in the Amanzimtoti area between midnight to 5am on Thursday
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

“The team worked through the night to aid the trapped victims. Unfortunately, four people died which include a 45-year-old male in KwaMakhutha, a 13-year-old male in Folweni, a 12-year-old female in Demat and a 13-year-old female in Ensimbini.”

The city said rescue operations were under way with reported entrapments in the Adams Mission area.

According to the forecast early warning system, 184mm of rain was reported in the Amanzimtoti area between midnight and 5am on Thursday.

Most of the flooding was recorded in areas south of the city, including Amanzimtoti, Moorton, Clairwood and Isipingo.

Search and rescue teams look for the bodies of two people who were buried in a mudslide following heavy rains in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

As a safety precaution, uMdloti, Isipingo, Pipeline Beach, Toti Main, Warner, Winklespruit Beach and uMgababa beaches have been temporarily closed.

The city said there have been numerous reports of uprooted trees in Chatsworth, Umkhomazi, Morningside and Verulam.

Heavy rains battered parts of Durban on Wednesday night resulting in structural collapses, trees being uprooted and several areas being flooded. This tree was uprooted outside Livingstone Primary in Morningside
Image: SUPPLIED

“Canals are flowing at full capacity with the risk of flooding nearby properties in Isipingo and Prospecton. There have been road closures in some areas and motorists are advised to follow traffic reports and use alternative routes.”

The municipality said electricity outages have been reported is some areas and restoration work is under way.

All clinics are operational and open to the public.

