Suthukazi “Suthu” Arosi has died.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, family spokesperson Bongani Mahlangu confirmed the award-winning singer, composer and actress died at her home in Centurion on Thursday morning.
“She was battling cancer, she was already on stage 4,” he said.
Memorial and funeral details are yet to be announced.
In late January Arosi's family revealed she had been in and out of hospital for the past few months undergoing chemotherapy treatment and asked friends and industry colleagues to contribute towards her mounting hospital bill.
Seasoned musician Suthukazi 'Suthu' Arosi dies after battling cancer
