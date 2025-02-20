Eastern Cape police have confirmed that six armed suspects were killed in a shoot-out with members of the National Intervention Unit on the N2 near Ndabakazi outside Butterworth on Thursday afternoon.
Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident happened at about 2.30pm.
“Members of the National Intervention Unit responded to information about two vehicles transporting firearms from Cofimvaba,” Mawisa said on Thursday evening.
“Police spotted the vehicles and attempted to stop them, but the suspects sped off, prompting a high-speed chase.”
During the pursuit between Ndabakazi and Butterworth, the suspects allegedly opened fire on police, who retaliated.
“Upon investigation, six people were found to have been fatally wounded and firearms were recovered from their vehicles,” Mawisa said.
The case has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation.
Daily Dispatch
Six armed suspects killed in police shoot-out near Butterworth
