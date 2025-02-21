The death toll from Thursday’s shoot-out between police and suspects near Ndabakazi and Butterworth has increased to seven.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed on Friday that a seventh suspect was later found dead.
“Police can confirm that the number of suspects who were fatally wounded has increased to seven,” Mawisa said.
The body was recovered after a vehicle was found stuck in the riverbank, after a search operation by the SAPS K9 unit, bringing the death toll to seven.
Four AK-47 rifles and two pistols were recovered from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Death toll in shoot-out with police rises to seven
