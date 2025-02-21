Fort Hare students protest over financial exclusion, accommodation woes

Members of the EFF Students Command at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus protested on Friday regarding several issues, including financial exclusion, accommodation delays, and allowance payment delays.
According to disgruntled students, the problem of financial exclusion mainly affects final-year students and undergraduates.
“They say we need to owe less than R30,000 to register, which doesn’t make sense because many students were defunded midyear without reason,” a student, who spoke on behalf of the group and chose to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said.
“There’s a crisis because many students have been left without accommodation.
“Management says they’ve completed allocations, but many students don’t know where they’ll sleep or how they’ll prepare for classes
.”
The student said they were asking management to allow first-year and final-year students to register amid the financial exclusion standoff.
“Another issue is that many first-year students haven’t received their allowances, including book allowances
.”
The students accused management of failing to address their concerns and instead threatening to suspend them.
“If our demands are not met, we will continue protesting next week,” the student said.
University spokesperson JP Roodt confirmed that “a small group” of students peacefully demonstrated on Friday.
“This occurred despite a memorandum of concerns and issues not having been delivered before such demonstrations took place on campus,” he said.
“At about 3.30pm, a memorandum was delivered to the university.
“The matter will be discussed at a management executive committee (MEC) meeting on Monday.”
Roodt said while several concessions were already made in 2025, the university remained committed to understand the needs, views and concerns of its students.
He said all NSFAS allowances had been paid.
“Both living and textbook allowances were disbursed earlier this week,” he said.
“There is a delay with the release of Funza Lushaka bursary funds from the department of basic education.
“The university wants to reassure students our financial aid office is working with the bursary administrator to ensure the funds are released promptly so that allowances can be paid.
“UFH has 3,524 NSFAS-accredited beds available through private lease agreements in East London, and there are still 500 beds available in East London.
“There is no accommodation crisis in our view.”
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
