The Mafikeng high court on Friday convicted four men of the brutal murder of two police officers, Const Simon Ntsekeletsa and Sgt Mojalefa Molete, in 2021.
Benjamin Kerneels Jacobs, 45, Gaorekwe Jeremiah Mongale, 28, Rapula George Keaikitse, 27, and Mathews Modukanele, 23, were found guilty of theft of stock, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
“The convictions stem from an incident on July 26 2021 when two police officers from Mareetsane police station stopped a vehicle carrying 18 goats,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.
The occupants failed to provide a valid permit for transporting the livestock and were instructed to follow Ntsekeletsa, 50, and Molete, 42, to the police station.
“On the way, the suspects’ vehicle experienced mechanical issues, prompting them to ask the officers for assistance. As one officer attempted to secure a tow rope, the suspects attacked both officers with hammers, restrained them with a rope and loaded them into the back of the police van.”
Four men who murdered two policemen found guilty
Image: NPA Communications.
The Mafikeng high court on Friday convicted four men of the brutal murder of two police officers, Const Simon Ntsekeletsa and Sgt Mojalefa Molete, in 2021.
Benjamin Kerneels Jacobs, 45, Gaorekwe Jeremiah Mongale, 28, Rapula George Keaikitse, 27, and Mathews Modukanele, 23, were found guilty of theft of stock, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
“The convictions stem from an incident on July 26 2021 when two police officers from Mareetsane police station stopped a vehicle carrying 18 goats,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.
The occupants failed to provide a valid permit for transporting the livestock and were instructed to follow Ntsekeletsa, 50, and Molete, 42, to the police station.
“On the way, the suspects’ vehicle experienced mechanical issues, prompting them to ask the officers for assistance. As one officer attempted to secure a tow rope, the suspects attacked both officers with hammers, restrained them with a rope and loaded them into the back of the police van.”
Police must be ‘combat ready’ when fighting against criminals: Mchunu at funeral service for slain SAPS official
Gunya said authorities later discovered a burnt police vehicle at Mosita Wildlife Farm near Vryburg, with two bodies inside, burnt beyond recognition. The vehicle was confirmed to be the SAPS bakkie used by the deceased officers.
Police arrested the suspects at a house in Logageng, where they also recovered a Z88 pistol with nine rounds hidden under a mattress.
“A fifth accused, who was 16 years old at the time, turned state witness and provided crucial testimony that assisted the prosecution. As a result, the charges against him were withdrawn.”
All four accused pleaded not guilty.
The case was postponed until March 7 for sentencing and they remain in custody.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos