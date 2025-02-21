Fumba said the discovery of the cellphones was a significant development in the investigation.
Hawks uncover cellphones with suspected links to East London abductions in prison raid
The Hawks have uncovered cellphones suspected to be linked to a string of kidnappings in East London.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said the cellphones were discovered during an intelligence-driven operation at St Albans Correctional Facility in Gqeberha on Thursday morning.
“The Hawk's Serious Organised Crime Investigation team continues to make significant strides in a fight against the scourge of kidnappings in the province,” Fumba said.
“On Wednesday night, the dedicated officers worked tirelessly, connecting the dots in a string of abductions about East London, including the recent kidnapping incidents.”
The operation was conducted by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, with the assistance of St Albans Correctional Services members.
Bail bid by trio accused of kidnapping girl, 9, postponed
