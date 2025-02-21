News

Once in a lifetime cruise aboard SA’s polar supply and research ship

Guests join SA Agulhas II scientists on eye-opening journey from East London to Cape Town

Premium
21 February 2025
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter

On Saturday night, the SA Agulhas II, SA’s icebreaking polar supply and research ship, sailed away from the blinking lights of East London...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Eastern Cape SOPA 2025
Police minister presents the quarterly crime statistics