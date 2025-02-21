Police launch manhunt after three women shot dead in their home

A balaclava-clad gunman shot dead three women, an elderly mother and her two daughters, in their home in Lusikisiki on Thursday night.
Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said the victims, aged between 33 and 69, were killed in a mass shooting at Sitshayelo village in the Zalu administrative area at about 10pm.
According to Matyolo, the lone gunman used a local man to knock on the door, gaining entry into the house.
“It is alleged that the gunman, wearing a balaclava, stormed into the house and asked for the whereabouts of the 33-year-old family member, who was believed to be in the bedroom at the time,” Matyolo said.
“The 69-year-old mother and 44-year-old sister tried to intervene and were shot dead.
“The suspect then proceeded to the bedroom, where he found his intended victim and shot her several times. The three women were declared dead at the scene.”
Family members were left shocked and distraught.
The deceased were identified by the family as Nolonwabo Mgojeni, 69, and her daughters Anelisa Mgojeni, 33, and Zandile Mgojeni, 44.
Anelisa was a nurse at St Elizabeth Hospital in Lusikisiki.
A family member, who requested anonymity fearing for their life, said the incident had left them devastated.
“This is a blow, a disaster that three of my family members can perish that way and die so violently, killed by a bullet,” the relative said.
“These were all women who did not pose any threat to the gunman.
“The shooting happened in the presence of young children, some of whom were the victims’ children.
“They watched as the gunman pumped bullets into the defenceless women, including an elderly person.
“We heard that the gunman came with guns blazing, demanding his money from the victim, and shot everyone who tried to stop him. This is insane and shows how sick our society is.”
Matyolo said police were investigating the triple murder and hoped to arrest the killer soon.
“The motive for the brutal, senseless murder of defenceless women is unknown at this moment.”
Police are appealing to anyone with information about the perpetrator(s) to contact Lusikisiki detectives — Col Kufa on 082-302-5118/083-427-9656, Lt Sitsha on 082-442-2714/039-2531350, or the Crime Stop number 086-001-0111. Callers may remain anonymous.
OR Tambo district police commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana condemned the triple murder.
“We will not rest until the perpetrator(s) who committed this heinous and senseless murder of three women are apprehended and brought to justice,” Modishana said, adding that the killer was a heartless individual with no value for human life.
The shooting occurred shortly after a business executive was shot dead at her home in a village in Lusikisiki, and after a man was stabbed to death and his girlfriend was killed by a mob.
Ingquza Hill mayor Nonkosi Pepping and Lusikisiki gender-based activist Khwalo Matandabuzo strongly condemned the killing and urged police to quickly arrest those involved in the killing of the three women.
