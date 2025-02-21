Two school girls drown crossing flooded river

Two young high school pupils drowned while trying to cross a flooded river near Flagstaff.
The Wednesday storm, accompanied by strong winds that caused a trail of devastation in the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo, which saw the two girls drown, has caused extensive flooding and damaged at least eight health facilities, including hospitals in Mbizana and Matatiele. It has also caused extensive damage in the Chris Hani district.
Ingquza Hill mayor Nonkosi Pepping said, after an intense search, both bodies had been found.
“The families have received the bodies and will be able to bury them. This is a devastating moment for the families, the school, and the municipality,” Pepping said, sending messages of condolences to the bereaved families and the school.
The drowned pupils have been identified as Inam Bayisa, 13, and 14-year-old Thabisile Magimbela.
She advises community members to stay away from rivers when it’s raining and flooding.
“Our area is prone to disasters, storms, and floods, and things are made worse by climate change.
“This is why communities must be aware that people should rather use safe routes even if they are longer,” Pepping said.
Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the two were from Mhlanga Secondary School in KwaCele village in the Upper Hlabathini near Flagstaff.
They were swept away by the strong current when crossing the dangerous Hlabathi River.
“The department sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and the entire Mhlanga Secondary School community. The loss of these young lives is a devastating blow, we share in the grief and pain of all those affected.
“The department urges all schools and communities to exercise extreme caution during severe weather conditions and to prioritise the safety of pupils at all times. May the souls of the young pupils rest in peace,” Mtima said.
