In December 2024, Elon Musk waded into Germany's election campaign, hailing the far-right Alternative for Germany party as the country's saviour.
Here’s what Musk’s involvement could mean before the snap national election on Sunday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | How Elon Musk got involved in Germany's election
In December 2024, Elon Musk waded into Germany's election campaign, hailing the far-right Alternative for Germany party as the country's saviour.
Here’s what Musk’s involvement could mean before the snap national election on Sunday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos