WATCH | Electricity minister briefs media on implementation of load-shedding

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 23 February 2025

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom's executive on Sunday are providing an update on electricity generation performance.

The briefing comes after the power utility announced the implementation of load-shedding stage 3 on Saturday, which escalated to stage 6 on Sunday.

