BCM OUTBREAK | What we know about hand, foot and mouth disease

As the Buffalo City metro grapples with an outbreak, concerns about hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) are on the rise.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), HFMD is a common infectious disease that predominantly affects children but can also impact adolescents and, in rare cases, adults.
In most instances, the disease is mild and self-limiting, characterised by symptoms such as fever, painful mouth sores, and a rash with blisters on hands, feet and buttocks.
“However, more severe symptoms, including meningitis, encephalitis and polio-like paralysis, can occur,” the WHO said on its website.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on its website that HFMD transmission could occur through various means, including direct contact with an infected person’s saliva, nasal secretions or blisters.
The virus can also spread through droplets in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Furthermore, contaminated surfaces and objects, such as shared toys and utensils, can facilitate transmission, as can poor hand hygiene after using the toilet or changing nappies.
According to the NICD, symptoms of HFMD typically manifest within three to seven days after infection and last for seven to 10 days.
Common signs and symptoms include fever, sore throat, fatigue, loss of appetite, and small blisters on the mouth, tongue, hands and feet.
Diagnosis is usually clinical, based on symptoms, though throat or stool samples may be collected for laboratory confirmation in severe cases.
“There is no specific vaccine or treatment for HFMD,” the NICD said on its website.
“Individual symptoms like fever and pain can be managed with medication.
“Affected individuals are advised to rest and stay hydrated, as the infection typically resolves on its own within seven to 10 days.”
The NCID said prevention was key, and educators and parents were encouraged to promote good hygiene practices such as regular handwashing and avoiding sharing eating utensils.
Surfaces and shared items should be cleaned regularly, and children should avoid direct contact with individuals who are ill.
In light of the recent outbreak, BCMM has confirmed 10 confirmed cases and several suspected cases of HFMD and urged residents to take precautions.
It is essential for parents and caregivers to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases to healthcare authorities.
Daily Dispatch
BCM OUTBREAK | What we know about hand, foot and mouth disease
Image: 123RF/subbotina
As the Buffalo City metro grapples with an outbreak, concerns about hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) are on the rise.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), HFMD is a common infectious disease that predominantly affects children but can also impact adolescents and, in rare cases, adults.
In most instances, the disease is mild and self-limiting, characterised by symptoms such as fever, painful mouth sores, and a rash with blisters on hands, feet and buttocks.
“However, more severe symptoms, including meningitis, encephalitis and polio-like paralysis, can occur,” the WHO said on its website.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on its website that HFMD transmission could occur through various means, including direct contact with an infected person’s saliva, nasal secretions or blisters.
The virus can also spread through droplets in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Furthermore, contaminated surfaces and objects, such as shared toys and utensils, can facilitate transmission, as can poor hand hygiene after using the toilet or changing nappies.
According to the NICD, symptoms of HFMD typically manifest within three to seven days after infection and last for seven to 10 days.
Common signs and symptoms include fever, sore throat, fatigue, loss of appetite, and small blisters on the mouth, tongue, hands and feet.
Diagnosis is usually clinical, based on symptoms, though throat or stool samples may be collected for laboratory confirmation in severe cases.
“There is no specific vaccine or treatment for HFMD,” the NICD said on its website.
“Individual symptoms like fever and pain can be managed with medication.
“Affected individuals are advised to rest and stay hydrated, as the infection typically resolves on its own within seven to 10 days.”
The NCID said prevention was key, and educators and parents were encouraged to promote good hygiene practices such as regular handwashing and avoiding sharing eating utensils.
Surfaces and shared items should be cleaned regularly, and children should avoid direct contact with individuals who are ill.
In light of the recent outbreak, BCMM has confirmed 10 confirmed cases and several suspected cases of HFMD and urged residents to take precautions.
It is essential for parents and caregivers to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases to healthcare authorities.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos