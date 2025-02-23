Six stations — Kwazakhele, Willowvale, New Brighton, KwaNobuhle, Mthatha and Bhityi, which form part of the top 30 stations nationally in murder, top the ranking in the province. Murders decreased from 1,460 to 1,300.
Eastern Cape suffering under high crime levels
The Eastern Cape is once again among the provinces that continue to be plagued by high levels of serious crime.
Releasing the third quarter statistics on Friday, police minister Senzo Mchunu said the province, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape “dominate on criminality”.
The stats are from the period of October to December last year.
“We are still concerned about police murders in the country and we want to emphasise that this will not be tolerated at all; yesterday’s incident near Butterworth illustrates this clearly.
“We are positioning ourselves accordingly in terms of policing while we continue our work throughout the whole country.
“For the third quarter, all provinces recorded a decrease in murder cases, marking a milestone in our national crime reduction efforts.
“However, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remain the highest contributors to overall national murder figures, accounting for 25% and 21.4%, followed by the Eastern Cape at 18.9% and the Western Cape at 17.4%,” Mchunu said.
WATCH | Police minister Mchunu presents festive season crime stats
Six stations — Kwazakhele, Willowvale, New Brighton, KwaNobuhle, Mthatha and Bhityi, which form part of the top 30 stations nationally in murder, top the ranking in the province. Murders decreased from 1,460 to 1,300.
Lusikisiki, ranking at number one in the province followed by Mthatha and East London form part of the 30 stations with the most sexual offences nationally. Sexual offences in the same period in 2023 stood at 2,518 compared to 2,341 last year.
Four stations — Lusikisiki, Mthatha, Mbizana and Libode — are part of the worst 30 stations for rape. Provincially Lusikisiki tops the rank followed by Mthatha, Mbizana and Libode. Rapes decreased from 2,096 to 1,905 in the same period in 2023.
Ransom related kidnappings increased to 13 compared to the previous year in the same period. Eastern Cape stations dominate the top 30 stations nationally with 12 stations.
Stock theft increased from 1,654 to 1,821 in the same period last year. Qumbu, Tsolo, KwaBhaca, Mthatha, Bhityi and Sulenkama occupy the top seats from one to six provincially and nationally.
Senzo Mchunu throws jabs at Trump as crime stats reveal one farmer killed in three months
Mchunu said: “While we register an overall reduction in contact crimes against women, we are deeply concerned by the increase in attempted murder cases against children. This is an alarming development that calls for a concerted effort to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.
“We have also registered a 4.5% reduction in stock theft, which is a welcome relief for farmers, communities and the agricultural sector as a whole.
“This positive shift highlights the importance of continued collaboration between law enforcement, local leaders and communities to safeguard this vital industry.
“A combination of interventions indicates that there are much more effective methods of fighting crime and criminals. Several individuals have been dealt with in a number of areas in the Eastern Cape recently and KwaZulu-Natal, after a series of taxi violence and extortion related murders. I do want to state that no-one is classified as “untouchable” — you do wrong, we arrest you.”
Police to deploy body-worn cameras this year, Senzo Mchunu confirms
Mchunu said commercial crimes remains a challenge, particularly with fraud and corruption.
“We are confident that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation will continue to intensify efforts to combat these offences and hold perpetrators accountable.
“Fighting crime is not a task for law enforcement alone. It requires the active participation of communities, the private sector, and various stakeholders. We are enhancing our collaboration with the private sector and civil society to strengthen crime prevention measures and improve public safety.
“We appeal to communities to work hand in hand with law enforcement. Crime thrives in silence, and we urge all South Africans to report criminal activities, co-operate with the police, and participate in community policing forums.”
